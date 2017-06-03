Could it be? Demi Lovato seemingly threw shade at Kathy Griffin on Twitter on Friday, June 2, after the comedian's press conference about her controversial Donald Trump photo shoot.

"I find it funny when bullies play the victim," the singer, 24, tweeted. A few minutes later, she added, "Oops. I spilled my tea."

Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages.com; Vince Flores/ INSTARimages.com

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Lovato "liked" her mom Dianna De La Garza's tweet, which read, "So @kathygriffin states she will continue making fun of people, kinda like she made fun of my daughter @ddlovato for going into treatment."

During her tearful press conference, Griffin, 56, accused Trump, 70, and his family of "bullying" her after she shared a photo of herself holding a prop intended to represent the president's decapitated, bloody head. "Trust me, if I could redo the whole thing, I'd have a blow-up doll and no ketchup," Griffin told the audience on Friday.



This isn't the first time Lovato and the stand-up comic have taken their feud to social media. In 2014, a fan asked Griffin to call out the "biggest douche celebrity." She responded, "Probably Debbie Lovato."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!