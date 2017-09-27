Khloe Kardashian may have hinted months ago that she was expecting — and the world missed it.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Good American designer, who celebrated her 33rd birthday in June, took to social media at the time to thank boyfriend Tristan Thompson for organizing the surprise soiree for her. Kardashian expressed her gratitude by posting a collage of Polaroid photos of the happy couple embracing. One photo, which features the media personality feeding the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player a snack, is captioned, “Dad + Mom.”

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Although the E! star took to Twitter the following morning and wrote that she needed a “hangover remedy” following the fun-filled evening, multiple sources are now telling Us Weekly that the Revenge Body host is four months along in her pregnancy.

My King A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Us exclusively revealed on Tuesday, September 26, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Thompson are expecting their first child together. “Khloe is over the moon that this happened with Tristan and not any of her past lovers,” a source tells Us of the news. “She foresees him being the best dad for her child and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Although neither Kardashian nor Thompson has commented on their baby-to-be, the NBA chap tweeted a not-so-subtle pair of eye emojis shortly after Us broke the news.

As previously reported, Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is also pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. A source tells Us that the Lip Kit creator, who is “at least four months along” as well, and the Strong Looks Better Naked author are ecstatic to be sharing this experience together. “A big part of this is that the fact that she will be sharing this newfound life adventure with Khloe,” the insider says. “They are envisioning it like it’s a bonding period for them both as siblings.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.