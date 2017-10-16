Did Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander get married? In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple were spotted wearing what appeared to be wedding bands on Sunday, October 15, amid rumors that they tied the knot.



The couple celebrated ahead of their possible nuptials at a laid-back beach party with friends in Ibiza, Spain, on Friday. Fassbender was barefoot and showed off his abs in an unbuttoned shirt and shorts, while Vikander wore a white sundress with matching heart-shaped sunglasses.

The hunky X-Men actor, 40, talked about his relationship with the Swedish Oscar winner, 29, on Good Morning America last year, saying that they fell in love on the set of their romantic drama The Light Between Oceans.

“We met on that job and have been seeing each other since,” he said. “She’s such a fierce performer. She’s so brave. She’s not afraid to bring ugly personality traits to the forefront in characters. So I was really impressed by her immediately.”

The couple started dating in 2014 while shooting the movie but briefly split in September 2015. They shared a sweet kiss at the Oscars last year when the Danish Girl star won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

“We’ve never hidden the fact that we’re a couple,” Vikander said in an interview with Porter magazine last year, despite the fact that they both have tried to keep their relationship under wraps.

Fassbender was previously linked to his X-Men: First Class costar Zoe Kravitz and Nicole Beharie, his costar in the movie Shame.



The Tomb Raider star said in an interview with Elle magazine in August that she looks forward to having kids one day.



“I’ve always wanted kids. I’ve never been pregnant, but I hope to have a family one day,” she said. “It’s both the expectation and knowing that it should be the greatest experience of my life — and suddenly from one day to another, it’s a reality; it’s a new chapter of your life.”

