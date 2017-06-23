Did Naya Rivera and David Spade Split?

Already done? Naya Rivera and David Spade may have called it quits after just a few months of dating.

The comedian, 52, was spotted with a group of women, including Joanna Krupa, at Sunset Tower on Thursday, June 15, but Rivera, 30, was nowhere to be found, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly.



Fans also noticed that the duo recently stopped following each other on Instagram, with Rivera even starting to like her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey’s pics. (Rivera and Dorsey amicably separated last year.)



The Glee alum and the Saturday Night Live vet were first spotted grabbing dinner together at Catch L.A. in January. They didn’t go public with their romance until March 30, when they were seen packing on the PDA in the pool at the Halekulani hotel on Hawaii’s Waikiki beach while vacationing with Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider.



An insider told Us at the time that the relationship was in the early stages. “They started seeing each other a couple weeks ago,” the source told Us. “It’s casual. They’re having fun.”



After revealing that they were becoming cozy, Rivera took to her Instagram story to poke fun at the news. “Holy s--t guys. The Easter bunny and the f--king tooth fairy are for sure dating,” she quipped. “I just saw them.”

The Sorry Not Sorry author was previously married to Dorsey for two years from 2014 to 2016. They share a 21-month-old son, Josey. Spade, meanwhile, shares 8-year-old daughter Harper with his ex-girlfriend Jillian Grace.

