Dina Manzo 'Getting Better Day by Day' After Home Invasion

Dina Manzo and her boyfriend, Dave Cantin, have flown across the country following their scary home invasion.

"Dina and Dave are at their home in L.A.," the couple's attorney Andrew Brettler exclusively tells Us Weekly. "[They're] getting better day by day."

RogerWong/INFphoto.com

As previously reported, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 46, and the entrepreneur, 37, were attacked at their Holmdel, New Jersey, residence on May 13. The couple discovered two masked robbers inside when they arrived home just before 11 p.m.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office told Us that the suspects punched Manzo multiple times and struck Cantin with a baseball bat. Additionally, the assailants stole cash and jewelry before fleeing the scene.

Three days after the incident, Brettler told Us that the couple were "still recovering."

Manzo, younger sister of Caroline Manzo, has yet to speak out about the situation. Last week, friend and former RHONJ costar Teresa Giudice gave Dina a sweet shout-out via Instagram.

"Audriana & Godmother We love you @dinamanzo & Dave," Giudice, 45, captioned a pic of her 7-year-old daughter and Dina.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!