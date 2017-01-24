Sean Spicer holds the first daily press briefing of the Trump administration in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, January 23, 2017. Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer responded to President Donald Trump's White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, in an open letter published on Monday, January 23, after Spicer's tweets about the ice cream went viral.

The tweets resurfaced online over the weekend after Spicer started his new role as the head of the White House's communications team. In April 2010, he mocked the brand's tagline, writing on Twitter, "Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future." A year later, he repeated, "I think I have said this before but Dippin Dots are notthe [sic] ice cream of the future" and tweeted an article about the "Ice Cream of the Past" filing for bankruptcy.

In September 2015, the political strategist still had Dippin' Dots on his mind as he angrily tweeted at the Washington Nationals' home stadium, Nationals Park, for running out of his go-to flavor of the frozen treat. "If Dippin Dots was truly the ice cream of the future they would not have run out of vanilla cc @Nationals," he tweeted.

Twitter users came across the old tweets after Spicer inaccurately told reporters at the White House that the crowd at Trump's swearing-in ceremony on Friday, January 20, "was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe." On Monday, Dippin' Dots caught wind of the communications director's tweets and shared an open letter on the company's website to extend an olive branch.

"We understand that ice cream is a serious matter. And running out of your favorite flavor can feel like a national emergency!" Fischer wrote. "We've seen your tweets and would like to be friends rather than foes. After all, we believe in connecting the dots." Fischer also invited the White House staff to an ice cream social and guaranteed he'd have "plenty of all your favorite flavors."

Later that day, Spicer responded on Twitter, writing, "Sorry for the delay How about we do something great for those who have served out [sic] nation & 1st responders."



