Disney has cut ties with YouTuber PewDiePie after the social media star, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, posted numerous videos that allegedly included anti-semitic jokes and Nazi imagery. According to The Wall Street Journal, Kjellberg, 27, paid two Indian men in one video posted January 11 to hold up a sign that read “Death to All Jews.” (The video has since been removed.)



In another video posted January 22, which has also since been removed from YouTube, Kjellberg reportedly showed a man dressed as Jesus Christ exclaiming, “Hitler did absolutely nothing wrong.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage.com

According to the WSJ, Disney has cut ties with the social media star, who rose to fame by posting clips of himself playing video games, performing skits and making crude jokes.

“Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate,” a spokeswoman for Maker Studios, the Disney division that partnered with PewDiePie, told the publication Tuesday, February 14.

Kjellberg apologized for the videos via Tumblr on Sunday, February 12, claiming that he didn’t mean to offend anyone.

“I was trying to show how crazy the modern world is, specifically some of the services available online. I picked something that seemed absurd to me. … I think it’s important to say something and I want to make one thing clear: I am in no way supporting any kind of hateful attitudes,” he wrote. “I make videos for my audience. I think of the content that I create as entertainment, and not a place for any serious political commentary. I know my audience understand that, and that is why they come to my channel. Though this was not my intention, I understand that these jokes were ultimately offensive.”

