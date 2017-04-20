You Can Go See Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow Costumes: Find Out Where

Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate’s life for me! Not only do Pirates fans have the new movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales to look forward to this summer, but now they can set sail for Anaheim, California to the 2017 D23 Expo, which will be featuring an all-new exhibit, “Walt Disney Archives Presents — A Pirate’s Life for Me: Disney’s Rascals, Scoundrels and Really Bad Eggs.”



Not only can pirate-lovers drool over the original costumes and props worn and used by Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and the rest of the superstar cast of the blockbuster films, but the 12,000-square-foot exhibit will also be full of memorabilia from Treasure Island, Peter Pan, and the rest of Disney’s favorite swashbucklers from television, film and of course the iconic Disneyland attraction.

The bi-annual event, which is presented by D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, is a three-day extravaganza for fans of all things Disney. (Think Comic-Con, with a lot more Mickey Mouse). From July 14-16, attendees can shop for Disney collectibles, enter a costume contest (the appropriately titled "Mousequerade”), attend panels and presentations on everything Disney past, present, and future, or just generally soak up a little bit (or a lot!) of Disney magic.

Celebrity guests are also known to pop in: Ellen DeGeneres, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and yes, Jack Sparrow himself, Johnny Depp swung by 2015’s Expo, just to name a handful. A few stars who will might be on hand this year are Oprah Winfrey, Mark Hamill, Stan Lee, and Lion King choreographer Julie Taymor, who will be honored as Disney Legends for their incredible contributions to the Disney legacy. The late Carrie Fisher will also be recognized at the July 14 ceremony.

For more information on tickets and D23 Expo 2017, visit D23Expo.com.

