Christopher Polk/WireImage

Tiffany Thornton is over the haters. The Disney star is slamming critics who think she got married too soon after the death of her first husband.

The Sonny With a Chance alum's first husband, Chris Carney, died in December 2015. On Saturday, she tied the knot with Gospel Light Church worship pastor Josiah Capaci.

"This. This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love," she captioned an Instagram pic of the newlyweds over the weekend. "The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not. But let me take a moment to explain something to you. There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways."

"I was a mess yesterday during our wedding ceremony. So many emotions flooded my heart as I walked down those balcony steps to the arms of my gift from God. I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys," she continued. "I thought of Chris's amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives. How happy they are for the boys and I and how much they already love Josiah. I am so completely humbled by the love I receive from this man."

Thornton, 31, went on to write that Capaci "came along exactly when God knew" that she needed him. "It wasn't my choice to fall in love so quickly after Chris passed but I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy," she explained. "Looking back now I think God saw that if I went too long without love that it would become increasingly difficult for me to submit to the authority of a husband after being set in my own ways. "When I say 'Jo is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me' that in no way indicates that I didn't love my first husband with all that I had. How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. … I will always love Chris and Jo knows that. And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life."

As previously reported, Carney passed away after suffering injuries from a car accident. Thornton and Carney are parents of sons Kenneth, 5, and Bentley, 3.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.