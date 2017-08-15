David Mueller defended himself in a preview for a new interview after losing his groping trial against Taylor Swift on Monday, August 14.

After the jury’s verdict, the former radio host told ABC News that there’s “no question” in his mind that he did not grab the superstar’s butt while posing for a photo at a June 2013 meet-and-greet. "What I’m saying is that I didn’t do what they say I did. I never grabbed her,” he said in the clip, which aired on Good Morning America on Tuesday, August 15. “I never had my hand under her skirt, and I can pass a polygraph.”

The Denver-based DJ explained that the meet-and-greet pic with the singer, 27, is awkward because he was moving into the frame at the last second. “I wasn’t ready,” he said. "I wasn’t invited to be in the photo, so I just moved into the shot the best I could.”

Swift, however, testified that he groped her beneath her skirt. “It was a definite grab — a very long grab. He stayed latched on to my bare ass cheek as I moved away from him,” she said. “I was visibly uncomfortable."

Meuller claimed that he wasn’t looking for money from Swift — he simply wanted a note clearing his name. "I asked for something in writing that stated there was a misunderstanding,” he said, “and I could take that to possibly convince someone at a radio station to hire me.” He said that he may appeal the jury’s decision.

As previously reported, the jury ruled in favor of the “Wildest Dreams” songstress and ordered Mueller to pay her $1. Swift’s lawyer J. Douglas Baldridge explained in his opening statements that his client was seeking a symbolic dollar “to show women you can say no.”

The Grammy winner issued a statement after the trial, thanking the judge, jury and her legal team for “fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.” She added that she hopes to “help those whose voices should also be heard,” and plans to donate to multiple organizations to help sexual assault victims defend themselves in court.

