Not funny. Comedian D.L. Hughley is getting slammed on the internet after writing an insensitive tweet following Debbie Reynolds’ death.

“Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama's don't die cuz they kids do! They cry and say God don't make no mistakes!” the actor tweeted on Thursday, December 29, the day after the Hollywood icon passed away, one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died.



Hughley’s followers were quick to slam him for the joke.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage.com

“As a human being you could have more compassion. As a father you could have more heart. As a comedian, you should have a seat,” one person on Twitter wrote while another added: “Ignoring the insensitivity of this tweet, the sheer ignorance is mind-blowing. This is disgusting. @RealDLHughley.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Others took aim at the comedian’s sense of humor.

“As if we needed any more proof that you aren’t funny,” another person tweeted, while a fourth added: “I remember when DL Hughley used to be relevant …”



As previously reported, Reynolds died at the age of 84 after reportedly suffering a stroke just one day after Fisher died at the age of 60 on Tuesday, December 27. The Star Wars actress passed away days after suffering a medical emergency while aboard a light from London to LAX.

Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, revealed on Wednesday that the Singin' in the Rain star's last words were that she missed Carrie and “wanted to be with” her daughter.

Todd is now planning a joint funeral for his mother and sister, who is survived by her daughter, actress Billie Lourd.



Read more reactions to Hughley’s tweet below:

@RealDLHughley as if we needed more proof that you aren't funny. — Rhythm & Bewbs (@Suite_Tea) December 29, 2016

@RealDLHughley somehow you have managed to trivialize the death of two beloved phenoms and the pain of black mothers who lost their kids. — 3D Editing Graduate (@DancesWidLesbos) December 29, 2016

@boldandworthy @DancesWidLesbos @hyphenrr @RealDLHughley What lead his mind to think "Well, this is a good thing to say out loud." — 👩🏾‍🌾I Did 👩🏾‍🌾 (@micahsgrrl) December 29, 2016

@RealDLHughley Absolutely disgusting and insensitive — MercedezUAZ (@MercedezUAZ) December 29, 2016



