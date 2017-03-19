The Doctors host Dr. Travis Stork broke down in tears when producers surprised him with a farewell montage honoring his beloved rescue dog, Nala, on the talk show's Wednesday, March 15, episode.

"She's one of my best buddies in my life — maybe the very best," Stork, 45, told viewers. "The producers asked if I'd be willing to talk about it because Nala is nearing the end, and I'm not going to have her funeral until she passes. ... Preparing for the end, and yet not having their funeral until it comes, it is a bit of an emotional rollercoaster."

Gary Miller/Getty Images

The emergency physician, who starred on season 8 of The Bachelor in 2006, adopted Nala from a shelter 17 years ago. She stayed by his side throughout many milestones in his life, following him through medical school and even appearing as a frequent guest on The Doctors.

"She's the most gentle, kind thing I've ever come across in my life," Stork said of his dog, who had been battling health issues. "She is literally who I wish everyone can be. She's such a wonderful living creature. It's not so much just about my attachment to her. I think about all of the people's lives she's touched because in the 17 years I've had her, she's been through every single experience. ... She's just so sweet. It melts my freakin' heart."

Stork concluded, "I literally appreciate every single day that she has left. ... To little Nala out there, love you, girl."

Sadly, Nala passed away shortly after Wednesday's episode was taped.

