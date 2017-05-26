Good boy! One dog in Albertville, Minnesota, is giving back to his fellow canines. Davos helps collect and sell golf balls to raise money for animal shelters. Watch the video above!

"I'm a lousy golfer, but he’s a good retriever,” his owner, Al Cooper, told NBC outlet KARE 11 on Wednesday, May 24.

The 6-year-old Bernese mountain dog has been doing the deed for five years. Cooper — after giving Davos a treat first, of course — then sells the balls to other golfers for 25 cents each.

Cooper got the idea after watching Humane Society ads with his pooch. "He would just cry his little heart out when he saw those commercials," he told KARE 11. "It gave me the idea that that's probably where some of the proceeds from the sale of the golf balls should go, to go to the Humane Society to help those dogs that were so neglected."

Earlier this week, Cooper gave $100 to the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley by wrapping the money in Davos' paw with a rubber band. The employees got a kick out of it.

"That was probably the cutest donation presentation I've ever had the pleasure of being part of," said Deanna Kramer, the senior philanthropy advisor.

