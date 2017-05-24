Not the on-air guest she was anticipating! A Russian news anchor named Ilona Linarte was startled after a dog interrupted her live broadcast on Mir24 TV last week.

In the video posted by the Today show, a black dog can be seen creeping up behind Linarte before barking, causing her to become startled and turn around.

“I’ve got a dog here,” Linarte exclaimed in Russian. "What is this dog doing in the studio?"

The pup then jumps to put his paws on the news desk and Linarte awkwardly pats the canine’s head.

"I actually prefer cats,” Linarte said. "I'm a cat lady."

According to the Today show, the dog was on set for another show and ended up wandering over to her set.

Watch the funny clip above.

