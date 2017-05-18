Courtesy L.E.A.S.H. Animal Welfare Society/Facebook

A dog named Polo who was cruelly thrown into a fire pit and almost burned to death is on the mend thanks to Save a Dog Network Canada. According to the Today show, the adorable 8-month-old pup is believed to have been tossed into the fire pit by a group of kids.



Polo, who suffered severely damaged paws and burns all over his body, was likely saved by his thick coat, which was singed off in the fire according to the Today show.



Katie Powell, founder of Save a Dog Network Canada, told Today that despite the cruel act, Polo still wags his tail. “He’s such a little ham,” Powell said. "Despite his hardships, he's a happy guy."

Polo’s family discovered that he’d been abused after Polo thankfully found his way back home, and they contacted Powell’s group for help. Polo was flown to Winnipeg, where he was rushed to the Tuxedo Animal Hospital. His story has drawn attention and support from around the world.

Tara Seel, a spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, told Today that police are investigating this case of cruelty. Click here to help donate funds to cover Polo’s vet bills.

