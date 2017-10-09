Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has resigned after a video released on social media showed him snorting a white, powdery substance that appeared to be cocaine.

"I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions," Foerster, 55, said in a statement on Monday, October 9. "I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals."

Las Vegas model Kijuana Nige uploaded the video on Facebook and claimed the Colorado State alum sent it to her "professing his love." In the 56-second clip, which has since been deleted but reuploaded to other accounts, Foerster uses a rolled-up $20 bill to snort three lines of the substance. "Hey babe. Miss you. Thinking about you," he professes.

"How 'bout me going into a meeting and doing this before I go?" Foerster says before snorting the first line. "There's those big grains falling, but I miss you. I miss you a lot. ... It's gonna be a while before we can do this again because I know you're going to keep that baby. But I think about you when I do it. I think about how much I miss you, how hot we got together, how much fun it was. So much fun."



At the end of the NSFW video, the one-time assistant head coach of the Baltimore Ravens licks the remaining granules off his pinky finger before saying, "I wish I was licking this off your p--sy."

After Foerster announced his resignation, the Dolphins said they will assist him in seeking help. "We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior," the NFL team said. "After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time."

This was Foerster's 25th season working for the NFL.

