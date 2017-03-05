Don Cheadle said in a series of tweets on Saturday, March 4, that he’s hated President Donald Trump for quite a while now, pointing to one incident in which the real estate mogul allegedly used the N-word with his friend’s father while the two men were golfing.

“@DonCheadle I’ve been following you since you made me laugh with that political boat posing reply,” one fan tweeted at the House of Lies actor, 52. “You were Trump hating way before treason.”

Cheadle replied: “Hated him since he asked my friend’s father at a Doral pro-am if he’d ever ‘f*cked a n---er…” Did it for me." When another fan noted that such language and behavior was definitely worthy of hatred and being put on a “s--t list,” Cheadle responded, “Go ahead and put him there for ALL of us. And consider the kind of person who would so glibly and irreverently spout that to ttl stranger.”

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Jim Lo Scalzo - Pool/Getty Images

The Oscar-nominated actor didn’t stop there, however. Cheadle then continued to express his disgust at Trump’s alleged comment. “Many already know this to be his nature,” he wrote in another tweet. “It’s not hidden. And those who can’t see it, might never. The story would have changed a little.”

When pressed by another fan about the incident, Cheadle explained, “They were in a 4ball together. The Donald thought they were all ‘like minded.’ Mistook their shock for disgust. He went on to clarify, ‘No, no, it’s great!’ and some more stuff before they just teed off in silence.”

Cheadle also clarified that he didn’t know the man whom Trump, 70, allegedly used the N-word with. “I don’t know him,” he wrote when someone asked whether the fellow golfer would go on the record about the incident. “But his daughter is famous and probably doesn’t want that particular beef for her or her dad.”

This isn’t the first time that Cheadle has unleashed his fury against the former Apprentice host via Twitter. Last August, he took to the social media platform after Trump shared a tone-deaf post about Dwyane Wade’s cousin’s shooting death.

Following news that Wade’s cousin Nykea Aldridge was shot and killed in Chicago, Trump tweeted, “Dwayne Wade’s cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago. Just what I’ve been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!” (The then-Republican candidate initially misspelled the NBA star’s name before quietly fixing his mistake several hours later.)

Cheadle’s response? “You are truly a POS,” he wrote before mocking the politician’s poorly executed Twitter correction. “Sorry. I misspelled ‘die in a grease fire.’”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!