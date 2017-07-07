Donal Logue has written another plea to his daughter, Jade, following her June 26 disappearance in NYC’s Brooklyn.

"Jade, c’mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul,” the Gotham actor, 51, wrote on Twitter on Friday, July 7, alongside a photo of himself with Jade as a young child. "We love and miss you dearly.”

Logue revealed on June 27 that Jade was missing.“Missing - yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue,” he tweeted, along with a photo of the 16-year-old. "6'2" 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka.”

The actor recently emphasized that he believes Jade did not leave on her own free will. “Any info on JADE LOGUE, please call 1-800-THE-LOST. @john_walsh for LEO's, this child is MISSING-not a runaway,” the actor tweeted on Tuesday, July 4, before sharing a recent photo of his daughter. "Special Category Missing.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

In addition to his own tweets, Logue's costars and friends have taken to social media to help bring Jade back. Gotham costars Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin have retweeted many of his messages about his missing child and Debra Messing has pleaded with her followers to give any information they have about Jade's whereabouts. "PLEASE ANYONE who has any information,” the Will & Grace alum, 48, wrote on Monday, July 3. "PLEASE reach out."

Logue's rep told Us Weekly that the family is asking anyone with information to come forward. “Contact us if you have any information regarding Jade’s disappearance or Detective Frank Liuzzi at 718 636 6547,” Logue tweeted on Sunday, July 2. “There is an ‘out’ for this situation that works for all involved. We promise.”

