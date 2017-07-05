Donal Logue: My Daughter Jade ‘Is Missing,’ ‘Not a Runaway’

After Donal Logue's daughter, Jade, went missing in NYC’s Brooklyn on Monday, June 26, the actor has emphasized that he does not believe she left on her own free will.

“Any info on JADE LOGUE, please call 1-800-THE-LOST. @john_walsh for LEO's, this child is MISSING-not a runaway,” the Gotham star, 51, tweeted on Tuesday, July 4, before sharing a recent photo of his daughter. "Special Category Missing.”

Two days earlier, Logue wrote a heartbreaking plea to the public asking for help to find his missing child. "I love all people and have met tons, but honestly (I'm biased) there's never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade,” he wrote alongside a photo of his daughter. "I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I've met many wonderful people through Jade), but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they're dealing with sweet, trusting soul.”



The actor went on to plead with the public for his daughter’s return. “We want you home Jade. Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her — clearly this thing has become big and crazy. The net has been flung far and wide and luckily, I have dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI, and others involved.The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I'm sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could've anticipated,” he wrote. “It’s okay. Just drop her off. Let her get back in touch with her mother, Kasey, or me — and we’ll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked.”

Logue's costars and friends have taken to social media to help bring Jade home. Logue’s Gotham costars Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin have retweeted some of his messages about his missing child and Debra Messing pleaded with her followers to give any information they had about Jade's whereabouts. "PLEASE ANYONE who has any information," she wrote on Monday, July 3. "PLEASE reach out.

Logue's rep told Us Weekly that the family is asking anyone with information to come forward. “Contact us if you have any information regarding Jade’s disappearance or Detective Frank Liuzzi at 718 636 6547,” Logue wrote on Twitter on Sunday, July 2. “There is an ‘out’ for this situation that works for all involved. We promise.”



