Donal Logue’s child, Jade, is still missing. The Gotham star asked again for the public’s help in the early hours of Thursday, June 29.

The 51-year-old actor reportedly thanked people for their “love & prayers” in a since-deleted tweet. “Kasey & I dearly miss our baby Jade, aka Arlo, any tips appreciated to the number below,” Logue reportedly wrote, adding a hotline phone number and link to a page on missingkids.com. The Sons of Anarchy actor shares Jade and son Finn with ex-wife Kasey Walker.

Logue first announced that the 16-year-old was missing on Tuesday, June 27. “Missing – yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6’2” 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

An NYPD spokesperson told Us Weekly on Wednesday that a family member filed a police report indicating that Jade (whose birth name is Arlo) left home and has not been located. The spokesperson also confirmed that the teen went missing around 3 p.m. on Monday, June 26.

Logue’s rep told Us Weekly that they're asking for anyone with information to come forward: “The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the 16-year-old who was last seen leaving home Monday afternoon on the way to Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Anyone with information in regards to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.”

