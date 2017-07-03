Donal Logue wrote a new heartbreaking plea to the public to help find his missing child in a new Twitter post on Sunday, July 2.

“This is my daughter, Jade. It’s one of my favorite photos of her taken from a happier time,” he captioned a photo. "I love all people and have met tons, but honestly (I'm biased) there's never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade. I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I've met many wonderful people through Jade), but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they're dealing with sweet, trusting souls.”

“We want you home Jade. Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her — clearly this thing has become big and crazy. The net has been flung far and wide and luckily, I have dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI, and others involved. The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I'm sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could've anticipated,” he continued. “It’s okay. Just drop her off. Let her get back in touch with her mother, Kasey, or me — and we’ll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked.”

Logue’s Gotham costars, Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin, have since retweeted some of his messages about his missing child.



Logue’s child, who also goes by Arlo, has been missing for a week. As previously reported, the Patriot star tweeted that his child went missing at “2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn" on Monday, June 26.

Logue's rep told Us Weekly that the family is asking anyone with information to come forward. “Contact us if you have any information regarding Jade’s disappearance or Detective Frank Liuzzi at 718 636 6547,” Logue continued via Twitter on Sunday. “There is an ‘out’ for this situation that works for all involved. We promise.”

