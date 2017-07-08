Donal Logue's missing daughter, Jade, has safely returned home to her family, the Gotham actor's rep confirms to Us Weekly.

"Jade is now safely back home with her family," Logue's rep tells Us. "Donal is incredibly thankful for everyone's support, and especially to the NYPD, FBI and Team Adam NCMEC for her safe return."

The actor, 51, revealed on June 27 that Jade had disappeared. "Missing - yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6'2" 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka," he wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of the 16-year-old girl.

Donal Logue/Twitter

Soon after, many celebrities rallied to support Logue, including his friend Danny Trejo. "Whoever has Jade, I want to plead with you: Please, just drop her off anywhere. She'll find her way home," the Machete actor, 73, said in a video message.

Earlier this week, Logue emphasized that he believed Jade did not leave on her own free will. "Any info on JADE LOGUE, please call 1-800-THE-LOST. @john_walsh for LEO's, this child is MISSING-not a runaway. Special Category Missing," he tweeted.



Just hours before the news of Jade's safe return made headlines, Logue pleaded one final time: "Jade, c'mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly."

The actor and ex-wife Kasey Walker are also parents of son Finn.



