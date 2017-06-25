President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the lavish wedding of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and actress Louise Linton on Saturday, June 24.



The bride and groom exchanged vows at the historic Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., which is just a short drive from the White House. First daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Trump senior advisor Jared Kushner, were also in attendance, as were Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence. The VP officiated the ceremony.

Ron Sachs-pool/Getty Images

The president, 71, wore a classic black tuxedo, while the first lady, 47, looked stunning in a pale pink evening gown designed by Gilles Mendel.

CNN reported that the wedding's 300-odd guests were treated to a performance by kilted bagpipers and ballerinas dressed in white tutus.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LS

Mnuchin, 54, and Linton, 36, met at a wedding reception in Los Angeles in 2013 and got engaged in 2015. The former Goldman Sachs executive made headlines earlier this year amid conflict-of-interest accusations after he appeared to promote The Lego Batman Movie, for which he served as an executive producer. He later issued an apology.



This is the third marriage for Mnuchin and the second for Linton.

