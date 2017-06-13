She’s got his back! Stephen King let his Twitter followers know that President Donald Trump blocked him on the social media site, and fellow author J.K. Rowling stepped in with a hilarious response.

Since Trump, 70, won the presidential election in November, King, 69, has frequently spoken out against the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host and his administration.

Most recently, King tweeted the following message about the president’s daughter on Monday, June 12: “If Ivanka Trump had grown up in farm country, like some of us, she’d know her father is reaping exactly what he sowed.”

His post upset a number of Trump supporters. In response, the writer revealed that the 45th POTUS has blocked him on Twitter, and joked, “I may have to kill myself.”

Rowling, 51, another Trump adversary, replied to King, letting him know that she is still able to see the business mogul’s Twitter account — and is willing to share any of his tweets. “I still have access,” she wrote. “I’ll DM them to you.”

Back in February, Rowling clapped back at a Twitter troll who burned the author’s Harry Potter books for her anti-Trump stance.



“@jk_rowling just burned all my Harry Potter books after being a fan for 17 years. I’m upset it has to be that way.. You embarrassed me, disgusted me, and I will never read your work again #ThankyouFor17Years,” the Twitter user wrote.

“Guess it’s true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat,” Rowling quipped, “but you still can’t make her think.”

