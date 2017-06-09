President Donald Trump took to Twitter to react to former FBI Director James Comey’s Thursday, June 8, appearance before a senate panel. Though Trump, 70, stayed off of social media as Comey, 56, testified about his private conversations with the president prior to The former FBI Director's abrupt firing in May, the president broke his silence in the early hours of the following day.

"Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication,” Trump tweeted. “And WOW, Comey is a leaker!” The president then sent a followup tweet shortly after to thank members of their media for their coverage. "Great reporting by @foxandfriends and so many others,” he wrote. "Thank you!"

Olivier Douliery/Pool/CNP/Startraksphoto.com; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

During the hearing, Comey claimed, among other things, that Trump’s administration “chose to defame” him and the FBI and that he has “no doubt” that Russia interfered with the election. Comey also admitted that he leaked a memo to the press regarding a February 14 conversation with Trump in which the president asked him to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn. "My judgment was I needed to get that out into the public square,” he said during the hearing. "So I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter.”

Trump’s attorneys responded to Comey’s claims the same day. “Mr. Comey has now finally confirmed publicly what he repeatedly told the president privately” the statement read, according to CNN. "The president was not under investigation as part of any probe into Russian interference.” His legal team added: "He also admitted that there is no evidence that a single vote changed as a result of any Russian interference.”

