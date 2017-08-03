Donald Trump Denies Calling the White House a ‘Dump'

Win McNamee/Getty Images

After getting backlash for allegedly calling the White House a “dump,” Donald Trump is denying that he ever made the remark.



The president, 71, recently came under fire after a Golf Magazine report published on Tuesday August 1, alleged that he told a group of people at his Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, that the reason he spends so much time away from the historic mansion is because, "That White House is a real dump.”

Following backlash from the story, Trump took to Twitter to defend himself. "I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen,” he tweeted on Wednesday, August 2. "But Fake News said I called it a dump - TOTALLY UNTRUE.”

A White House spokesperson also denied to Golf Magazine that this conversation occurred.

The Golf Magazine story also said that during the election, Bedminster was “a kind of permanent campaign rally site." After winning the presidency, Trump held a reception for the Bedminster members, many of whom are close friends. “This is my real group,” he reportedly said to them. “You are the special people. I see all of you. I recognize, like, 100 percent of you, just about.”

Following the release of the story, Chelsea Clinton responded to Trump’s comment by defending those who worked at her former home. “Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators,” she tweeted on Tuesday, "for all you do every day."

