It’s not a party unless there’s a swag bag. VIP guests who attended Donald Trump’s inaugural balls in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20, were gifted with a swag bag. Us Weekly has an exclusive look inside the White House–approved tote bag that’s a step above your average L.L. Bean.

The white-and-navy canvas tote features an inauguration capital emblem which reads “Presidential Inauguration Donald Trump - Mike Pence.” The durable-looking bag consists of double shoulder straps and has a zip-closure. Inside the tote, guests found a “Make America Great Again” red baseball cap featuring Trump’s signature embroidered on the brim, a White House keychain, a fake $100 bill with Trump’s face on it, a Trump “I Was There” pin and a smaller gold inauguration pin.

According to an attendee, VIP guests were also each gifted a round-trip airline voucher to fly anywhere in the U.S., one of Trump’s books, bumper stickers, a rubber wrist bracelet, towel and other “knick knacks.”



Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States earlier in the day on Friday before celebrating with guests and his famous family at three inaugural balls in Washington, D.C. The former Apprentice host, 70, shared a first dance with his wife, first lady Melania Trump, at the fete. The couple danced to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” before they were joined by Trump’s kids Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric and their spouses, and VP Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence.



"My No. 1 supporter, Melania,” Trump told the audience before their dance, showing off his stunning wife, 46, who donned an elegant Hervé Pierre gown for the big event. “What she puts up with, thank you, honey.”



