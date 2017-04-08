#GirlPower. Donald Trump Jr. shared a cute picture of his daughter, Kai, on Friday, April 7.



“Kai Trump 2060??? Now this is a ticket I can get behind... if I'm still alive and kicking. 😂 She looks awfully comfortable at grandpa's desk, and was very excited to see him this week for the first time since the inauguration. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #dynasty 😂 #girl #power #girlpower #usa #america #presidenttrump #trump #maga #whitehouse,” Trump Jr. captioned the photo of his 9-year-old daughter sitting at President Trump’s desk at the White House.

Courtesy of Donald Trump Jr./Instagram

Trump Jr. also shared an Instagram snap of Kai visiting U.S. Department of the Treasury and cracked a joke about #fakenews.

“Kai is enjoying her tour of the US Treasury in Washington DC a bit too much. 🇺🇸,” the businessman captioned the photo of Kai holding a huge stack of money. “#MSM headline: Trump Grandchildren caught stealing from Treasury building. 😂😂😂 #ItsAJokeGetOverIt #preempttheoutrage #fakenews #maga #trump #treasury #joke.”

Trump Jr. is also the dad of kids Chloe, Tristan, Donald III and Spencer. Trump’s grandson Tristan recently broke his leg while on a sky trip in Aspen with his family.

