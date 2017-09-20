Just hours after threatening to "totally destroy North Korea" in a speech before the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump had something else on his mind: the politically charged 2017 Emmy Awards.

"I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night - the worst ever," the former Celebrity Apprentice host, 71, tweeted late Tuesday, September 19. "Smartest people of them all are the 'DEPLORABLES.'"

Trump was not far off, though. According to Nielsen data, this year's Emmys broadcast averaged 11.4 million viewers, just slightly higher than 2016's all-time-low of 11.3 million.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It was only a matter of time before the president responded to the 69th ceremony, which was dominated by political jokes from host Stephen Colbert and many of the evening's winners and presenters. The Late Show host, 53, kicked off the show with a musical number and a scathing monologue that featured a surprise appearance from former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.



"We all know the Emmys mean a lot to Donald Trump," Colbert told the star-studded audience on Sunday, September 17. "He was nominated multiple times for Celebrity Apprentice but he never won. Why didn't you give him an Emmy? I tell you this, if he had won an Emmy, I bet he wouldn't have run for president. So in a way, this is all your fault. I thought you people loved morally compromised antiheroes."

Later on, the late-night host added, "Of course, what really matters to Donald Trump is ratings. You've got to have the big numbers. And I certainly hope we achieved that tonight."

Although Trump never won an Emmy for The Celebrity Apprentice, Alec Baldwin took home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series on Sunday for his impersonation of the commander in chief on Saturday Night Live. "I suppose I should say — at long last — Mr. President, here is your Emmy," the actor, 59, quipped during his acceptance speech.



9 to 5 costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin also took jabs at the real estate mogul. "Back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot," Fonda, 79 said. Tomlin, 78, added, "And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot."

