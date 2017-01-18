TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images; Miramax Films

This might be better than the Biden and Obama memes. London-based standup comedian Tiff Stevenson has created a parody Twitter account that imagines what Bridget Jones’ Diary would sound like if it were written by President-elect Donald Trump. And the tweets — which span a variety of topics from Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes acceptance speech to his affinity for Vladimir Putin — are absolutely hilarious.

Per the Twitter bio, Bridget Trump’s interests include Daniel Cleaver, Putin, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, hair care and locker room chat.

Mmmmm. Vladimir Putin, though. Love his wicked dissolute air, while being v. successful & clever

Think might wear sexy black suit tomorrow — BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 15, 2017

Why oh why doesn't anyone want to play at the inauguration?



What if I die alone & am found 3 weeks later half eaten by an Alsatian? — BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 15, 2017

Jan 10th



Must not think about how attractive Ivanka is, instead will pour efforts into becoming mega successful TV personality — BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 10, 2017

Kelly Anne told me Vile Meryl said a awful thing about me at an awards do. Heard she is a democrat, very cruel race.



Ate pudding from M&S — BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 9, 2017

BIG work day

Must. Look. Busy & carry lots of folders

Can't reveal I spend all day thinking about Vlad

Am super important business woman! — BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 11, 2017

I Bridget Trump will only answer questions for 'Sit Up Britain' not FAKE NEWS channels such as CNN ! — BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 12, 2017

The idea for the account came to Stevenson in January when she noticed striking similarities between Trump’s tweets and Helen Fielding's neurotic heroine. “There are so many parallels between Bridget and Donald. They are both utterly consumed with how other people see them and they are constantly chasing after the wrong guy,” the Brit told Mashable on Tuesday, January 17. “They share a love of words and exclamation marks too, such as vile!, tremendous!, media!, winning!, stupid!, weak!, smart!, loser!, love!”

