This might be better than the Biden and Obama memes. London-based standup comedian Tiff Stevenson has created a parody Twitter account that imagines what Bridget Jones’ Diary would sound like if it were written by President-elect Donald Trump. And the tweets — which span a variety of topics from Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes acceptance speech to his affinity for Vladimir Putin — are absolutely hilarious.
Per the Twitter bio, Bridget Trump’s interests include Daniel Cleaver, Putin, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, hair care and locker room chat.
Mmmmm. Vladimir Putin, though. Love his wicked dissolute air, while being v. successful & clever— BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 15, 2017
Think might wear sexy black suit tomorrow
Why oh why doesn't anyone want to play at the inauguration?— BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 15, 2017
What if I die alone & am found 3 weeks later half eaten by an Alsatian?
Jan 10th— BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 10, 2017
Must not think about how attractive Ivanka is, instead will pour efforts into becoming mega successful TV personality
Kelly Anne told me Vile Meryl said a awful thing about me at an awards do. Heard she is a democrat, very cruel race.— BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 9, 2017
Ate pudding from M&S
BIG work day— BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 11, 2017
Must. Look. Busy & carry lots of folders
Can't reveal I spend all day thinking about Vlad
Am super important business woman!
I Bridget Trump will only answer questions for 'Sit Up Britain' not FAKE NEWS channels such as CNN !— BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 12, 2017
The idea for the account came to Stevenson in January when she noticed striking similarities between Trump’s tweets and Helen Fielding's neurotic heroine. “There are so many parallels between Bridget and Donald. They are both utterly consumed with how other people see them and they are constantly chasing after the wrong guy,” the Brit told Mashable on Tuesday, January 17. “They share a love of words and exclamation marks too, such as vile!, tremendous!, media!, winning!, stupid!, weak!, smart!, loser!, love!”
Stevenson added that Trump — who will be sworn in on January 20 — could learn a thing or from the neurotic yet lovable heroine. “When she makes a mistake she owns it rather than point the finger of blame at others,” Stevenson said of the character made famous by Renee Zellweger. “Also, Bridget is always trying to improve herself and reach higher. Donald thinks he is tremendous just the way he is and won’t tolerate any difference in that opinion.”
