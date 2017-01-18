This might be better than the Biden and Obama memes. London-based standup comedian Tiff Stevenson has created a parody Twitter account that imagines what Bridget Jones’ Diary would sound like if it were written by President-elect Donald Trump. And the tweets — which span a variety of topics from Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes acceptance speech to his affinity for Vladimir Putin — are absolutely hilarious.

Per the Twitter bio, Bridget Trump’s interests include Daniel Cleaver, Putin, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, hair care and locker room chat. 

The idea for the account came to Stevenson in January when she noticed striking similarities between Trump’s tweets and Helen Fielding's neurotic heroine. “There are so many parallels between Bridget and Donald. They are both utterly consumed with how other people see them and they are constantly chasing after the wrong guy,” the Brit told Mashable on Tuesday, January 17. “They share a love of words and exclamation marks too, such as vile!, tremendous!, media!, winning!, stupid!, weak!, smart!, loser!, love!”

Stevenson added that Trump — who will be sworn in on January 20 — could learn a thing or from the neurotic yet lovable heroine. “When she makes a mistake she owns it rather than point the finger of blame at others,” Stevenson said of the character made famous by Renee Zellweger. “Also, Bridget is always trying to improve herself and reach higher. Donald thinks he is tremendous just the way he is and won’t tolerate any difference in that opinion.”

