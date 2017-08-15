Oops. President Donald Trump made two mistakes on Twitter on the morning of Tuesday, April 15, by retweeting a pair of controversial posts.



Both tweets were in reply to a Fox & Friends article with a headline that read, “Trump ‘seriously considering’ a pardon for Sheriff Joe Arpaio.” The former Phoenix-area sheriff was convicted for failing to comply with a U.S. court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

First, Trump, 71, mistakenly retweeted someone who called him a fascist. Twitter user @MikeHolden42 replied to the article, writing, “He’s a fascist, so not unusual.” According to ABC News, Trump deleted the retweet after about fives minutes.

I'm announcing my retirement from Twitter. I'll never top this RT. pic.twitter.com/HuGHkiPoyR — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 15, 2017

The president also retweeted a violent cartoon of a train running over a person with a CNN logo covering their head. “Nothing can stop the #TrumpTrain!!” the post by Trump supporter @SLandinSoCal read.

According to The New York Times, a White House official said on Tuesday that the train tweet was posted inadvertently and was deleted as soon as it was noticed.

The timing could not have been worse for the ill-advised train tweet. During the Charlottesville violence on Saturday, August 12, a driver drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors, who were standing up against a white supremacist rally. A 32-year-old woman was killed and 19 others were injured.

This isn’t the first time a CNN cartoon has gotten Trump into hot water. In July, the former Celebrity Apprentice host posted a video of himself wrestling and punching a figure whose head was replaced with a logo for the TV network. The video was edited from WrestleMania 23 in 2007 when Trump competed against WWE executive Vince McMahon during a staged fight.



