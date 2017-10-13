Oops! President Donald Trump said during a speech that he recently spoke with the president of the Virgin Islands, who is actually Trump himself.

"I left Texas, and I left Florida, and I left Louisiana, and I went to Puerto Rico, and I met with the president of the Virgin Islands," the former Celebrity Apprentice host, 71, told the audience at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, October 12. "We are one nation and we all hurt together, we hope together and we heal together."

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Later on, he added, "The Virgin Islands and the president of the Virgin Islands, these are people that are incredible people. They suffered gravely and we're … going to be there. We have, really. It is not even a question of choice."

Trump was apparently referring to Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp, being that Trump himself is technically the president of the hurricane-ravaged U.S. territory. The official transcript of his speech, which was released by the White House, crossed out the word "president" and corrected it to "governor."

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter lit up early Friday, October 13, as people mocked the real estate mogul's gaffe. "Trump claims he met with the president of the U.S. Virgin Islands, signaling a major breakthrough in human cloning technology," the official account for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah tweeted. CNN reporter Hunter Schwarz chimed in, "He meets the president of the Virgin Islands daily, in fact."

See more reactions below!



Trump claims he met with the president of the U.S. Virgin Islands, signaling a major breakthrough in human cloning technology. pic.twitter.com/7gIaBJG9el — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 13, 2017

He meets the president of the Virgin Islands daily, in fact https://t.co/dqspaZ4Z6V — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) October 13, 2017

Trump Speaks to President of Virgin Islands pic.twitter.com/vJ1EfTP73C — Todd 'Spooki' Carlos (@TheToddWilliams) October 13, 2017

PICTURED: Trump meeting with the President of the Virgin Islands pic.twitter.com/lGgxC6gXp5 — BOO!by cappucino (@bobbycappucino) October 13, 2017

Actual footage of Donald trump meeting the President of the Virgin Islands pic.twitter.com/cXwh8sjUn5 — Andrew (@andrewtoearth) October 13, 2017

Trump said he met w/ the president of the Virgin Islands. Can someone please let him know that HE is the president of the Virgin Islands — Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) October 13, 2017

Trump meeting with the president of the Virgin Islands. pic.twitter.com/wcACdUjNt4 — Autumn Chiklis (@AutumnChiklis) October 13, 2017

