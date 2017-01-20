It’s official. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in front of the crowd at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20. Watch the moment in the video above.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

At noon, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. administered the oath of office to the business mogul turned politician. “I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God,” he recited.



Trump, 70, who was wearing a dark suit with his signature red tie, was joined on stage by his wife, Melania Trump. The former model, 46, stunned in a light blue Ralph Lauren dress and held the Bible while her husband took the oath. Trump’s children, Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany and Barron, were all present to watch their father officially take office. The crowd also included Barack and Michelle Obama, Joe and Jill Biden, George W. and Laura Bush and Bill and Hillary Clinton.



Immediately after the oath, Trump hugged his entire family before shaking hands with the outgoing president and vice president. The former reality star then began his inaugural address, which he claimed to have written himself at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, three weeks ago. "We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you the people,” he said. “This moment is your moment. It belongs to you. ... The United States of America is your country.”

Just minutes before Trump took his oath, Mike Pence was sworn in as the 48th vice president of the United States. Justice Clarence Thomas presided over his oath.

Following the inauguration ceremony, the new commander in chief and the former Indiana governor will make their way inside the Capitol building for a private luncheon hosted by Congress. Afterwards, they will travel down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House as part of the inaugural parade. In the evening, Donald, Melania, Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, will attend three official inaugural balls: Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls and Salute to Our Armed Services Ball.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



