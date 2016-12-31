Donald Trump Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Donald Trump hopes that everyone has a wonderful New Year’s — and he means everyone. The President-elect, 70, tweeted about the coming year on Saturday, December 31.

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do,” he wrote to his more than 18 million Twitter followers. “Love!”

According to Variety, Trump is set to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago, his private resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump’s comment comes after his controversial tweet about Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, President Barack Obama announced that his administration would expel 35 Russian intelligence operatives after accusing Russia of influencing the 2016 election.

“All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” Obama, 55, said, via The New York Times. “[There have been] repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and [these actions] are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior.”

Putin, 64, said he would not retaliate, which Trump later praised. "Great move on delay (by V. Putin),” the mogul tweeted on Friday. “I always knew he was very smart!"

The former Celebrity Apprentice host will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, D.C., on January 20.

