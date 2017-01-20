After being officially sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump delivered his inauguration speech to the crowd at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., just after noon on Friday, January 20. Watch President Trump give his first official speech in the video above.

Trump, 70, who was introduced by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr., focused on his campaign promises to put America first and make America great again in his 16-minute speech. He started off by addressing all the former presidents at the inauguration — Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — and thanking the “magnificent” outgoing commander in chief and his wife, Michelle Obama, for facilitating a peaceful transfer of power.



Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people. For too long, a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost,” the millionaire businessman-turned-politician said. "That all changes starting right here and right now, because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you. It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America. This is your day. This is your celebration. And this, the United States of America, is your country.”

Trump touched on the challenges many people face, such as poverty, unemployment, crime and drugs, before declaring that “this American carnage stops right here and stops right now.” The former reality star spoke of his "new vision” to help the country prosper. "From this day forward, it's going to be only America first. America first. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families,” he said. "We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never, ever let you down. America will start winning again. Winning like never before."



The speech outlined his plan to “buy American and hire American” and “unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism.” He also said that despite our differences, everyone must come together. “Whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots. We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms and we all salute the same great American flags. And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the wind-swept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty creator,” he said. "So to all Americans in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words — you will never be ignored again.”

He concluded the inaugural address with his famous campaign slogan. "Together, we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again,” he said. “And, yes, together, we will make America great again."

