Spell-check, anyone? An inauguration portrait of President Donald Trump was pulled from the Library of Congress store after social media users pointed out an egregious typo on Sunday, February 12.



The poster in question featured a beaming Trump, 70, in a navy-blue suit, crisp white shirt and bold red tie. A quote from his inauguration was printed over his chest, but within the four short lines was one very obvious mistake.

“No dream is too big, no challenge is to great,” the quote read, misspelling the second too. “Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach.” The portrait had a presidential seal stamped on the bottom center of the image and the real estate mogul’s squiggly signature next to it.



Alex Wong/Getty Images

The 8-by-10-inch print was being sold by the Library of Congress for $16.95; the image’s designer, John Rupert, has the same portrait for sale on his website, though it was grammatically correct and a tad cheaper, according to the New York Daily News.



The Library of Congress opted to quietly remove the item from their site Sunday night after eagle-eyed social media users began to mock the error.

No joke: Purchasable copy of Trump's Inauguration Print, direct from the Library of Congress site. A 5th grader would've spotted this typo. pic.twitter.com/zomWsMojYV — Jules Winnfield (@paulm4749) February 12, 2017

.@librarycongress trolls #Trump:😂

"captures the essence of Trump's campaign"

"to great"



(Print was not made, but is sold by the Library) pic.twitter.com/2527ojaxCP — Thomas C. Theiner (@noclador) February 13, 2017

Get'cher official Trump print from the Library of Congress. Extra "o" in "too" available separately. pic.twitter.com/Q7OTqpCPjN — Stephen Lautens (@stephenlautens) February 12, 2017

The motto superimposed on Trump's inaugural portrait has typos. Figures. Betsy DeVos must have proofed it. https://t.co/pGM802FKva — Stephanie Goldberg (@StephBGoldberg) February 13, 2017

This isn’t the first time that proxies of the White House and the administration have made a spelling error in a very public sphere. Also on Sunday, the Department of Education attempted to tweet out a message referencing African American writer and civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois, but misspelled his name.



“Education must not simply teach work — it must teach life,” the department’s Twitter handle tweeted, crediting the inspirational quote to “W.E.B. DeBois.” Though it is unclear who specifically sent out the tweet, it is worth noting that the newly sworn-in Secretary of Education is Betsy DeVos.



Upon realizing its error, the department then tweeted out an apology for the error four hours later, misspelling “apologies” in the process. “Post updated — our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo,” the tweet read.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



