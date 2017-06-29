Alex Wong/Getty Images; Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

Fighting back! Celebrities including Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Chelsea Handler are denouncing President Donald Trump on Twitter after he posted disparaging tweets about Morning Joe cohosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.



The POTUS, 71, tweeted on Thursday, June 29, “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

MSNBC, the network behind Morning Joe, responded to the attack in a statement on Twitter: “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job."

Brzezinski, 50, clapped back by posting a photo of a Cheerios box that read, “Made For Little Hands” — a jab at the president’s small hands.

Celebs sided with Brzezinski and Scarborough, and called out Trump for once again commenting on a woman’s appearance. “Like every woman you’ve married hasn’t had a face lift,” Handler, 42, tweeted, referring to Trump’s wife Melania Trump and his previous wives, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples. "U should also get one. And a body lift. And yes, w/this duck, it’s ok to man shame."



Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, both slammed Trump’s shocking comment. “You are a national embarrassment. It's like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane,” Teigen wrote. Her husband chimed in, “America elected a very s--tty person to be President.”

See more celebrity reactions below:

You are a national embarrassment. It's like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 29, 2017

I see Melania's campaign to end cyber bullying is off to a slow start — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 29, 2017

America elected a very shitty person to be President — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 29, 2017

Like every woman you've married hasn't had a face lift. U should also get one. And a body lift. And yes, w/this duck, its ok to man shame. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 29, 2017

REAL HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: accuse your co-star of a face lift. It's such a classic it recurs on Potomac in a couple weeks, and DC today!! https://t.co/BH2SlB3tzU — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 29, 2017

My faith in this country forces me to believe that even most of @realDonaldTrump's supporters think his tweets this morning are in bad taste — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 29, 2017

babyman @realDonaldTrump its not just joe and mika - the world hates u - and jail awaits u - and u suck at being human — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 29, 2017

- @realDonaldTrump - all ur wives and grown kids have had face work - i assumed u would be used to it - u deranged bitter orange non man — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 29, 2017

'Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power.' Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/vkJnlXbnXg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 29, 2017

What was said this morning about @morningmika & @JoeNBC by the President of the United States is disgusting, disgraceful & beyond the pale — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 29, 2017

Silver lining of Trump tweets: teachable moments for young boys. "Don't u ever act like that. Real men don't speak this way to women." #Mika — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 29, 2017

you are unstable. this is insane. you are the president talking real housewives shit on some lady? #NOTNORMAL — ilana glazer (@ilazer) June 29, 2017

