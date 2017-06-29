TOP 5

Chrissy Teigen, Chelsea Handler and More Celebs Are Outraged by Donald Trump’s Mika Brzezinski Face-Lift Tweet

By Megan French

Fighting back! Celebrities including Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Chelsea Handler are denouncing President Donald Trump on Twitter after he posted disparaging tweets about Morning Joe cohosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough

The POTUS, 71, tweeted on Thursday, June 29, “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

MSNBC, the network behind Morning Joe, responded to the attack in a statement on Twitter: “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job."

Brzezinski, 50, clapped back by posting a photo of a Cheerios box that read, “Made For Little Hands” — a jab at the president’s small hands.

Celebs sided with Brzezinski and Scarborough, and called out Trump for once again commenting on a woman’s appearance. “Like every woman you’ve married hasn’t had a face lift,” Handler, 42, tweeted, referring to Trump’s wife Melania Trump and his previous wives, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples. "U should also get one. And a body lift. And yes, w/this duck, it’s ok to man shame."

Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, both slammed Trump’s shocking comment. “You are a national embarrassment. It's like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane,” Teigen wrote. Her husband chimed in, “America elected a very s--tty person to be President.”

See more celebrity reactions below:

