President Donald Trump held a press conference to announce his new pick for labor secretary on Thursday, February 16, and pivoted to rant about the “dishonest” media, the “mess” that he inherited from the previous administration and more.

“I open the paper and I see stories of chaos,” he said. “It’s the exact opposite. This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine, despite not being able to get my cabinet approved.”

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

The 70-year-old former business mogul also seemed to make a confusing, contradictory statement while discussing the news leaks related to the Trump campaign’s contact with Russia. “The leaks are real. You’re the one that wrote about them and reported them, I mean the leaks are real,” he said. “The news is fake because so much of the news is fake."

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

He went on to make false claims that he won the electoral college with 306 votes in the largest margin since Ronald Reagan. (He actually only won 304 electoral votes, and presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush have all won more electoral college votes than Trump.) When a reporter questioned this fact, Trump said, “I don’t know. I was given that information.”



The most bizarre exchange of them all may have been when black journalist April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks asked if Trump would be arranging a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus to discuss how to help inner cities. “Do you want to set up the meeting?” he asked, appearing to be unaware what the CBC is. "Are they friends of yours? Set up the meeting!"

Social media had a lot of thoughts about the presser. “Up until an hour ago, the scariest thing I’d ever watched was Psycho. #Trump Presser,” Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling wrote on Twitter. Scandal’s Scott Foley added, “This. Is. Our. President. We chose him. Yes, we.”

See more Twitter reactions to the wild press conference below:

As a random black woman in media, @ashleyn1cole is happy to set up the meeting between @potus & the Congressional Black Caucus. pic.twitter.com/dvFrDvv9Ok — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 16, 2017

That press conference was a sick, ignorant, idiotic mess of hostility and lies from Trump. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 16, 2017

When the president of the United States doesn’t know who or what the @OfficialCBC is… — Aaron L. Morrison (@aaronlmorrison) February 16, 2017

For those keeping score:

Leaks: REAL

News: FAKE

Good polls: REAL

Bad polls: FAKE

Wikileaks: REAL

Things I say: DUNNO, SOMEONE TOLD ME — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) February 16, 2017

"We had a very smooth rollout of the travel ban," lied the President of the United States. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) February 16, 2017

Why is everything is a superlative? The most beautiful, best ever, most ever #superlative #TrumpPresser — Calum Webster (@CalumWebster) February 16, 2017

Wow, Trump is fearlessly calling out the media's dishonesty. #PressConference — Asa J 🇺🇸 (@asamjulian) February 16, 2017

"The leaks are real but the news about them is fake."



One of the dumbest statements ever, edging out Trump's claim that bad polls are fake. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 16, 2017

