Perfect spender! Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip on a $82 bill at a Waffle House in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, July 12.

“My mom waited tables and my dad tended bars — for years! So when I walk into a #WaffleHouse and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens,” the Blue Bloods actor, 47, wrote on a Facebook post documenting his generous donation. “Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC!”

The New Kids on the Block alum also recorded an 11-minute Facebook Live of his positive experience at the restaurant. In the clip, Wahlberg gifted the employees with tickets and backstage passes to his Thursday, July 13, concert.

This is not the first the first time that Wahlberg has left ample gratuity at a Waffle House. In June, the Donnie Loves Jenny star left a $500 tip for the overnight staff at a Waffle House on the East Coast. “Great crew at @WaffleHouse in Edgewater, MD! Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse,” he tweeted at the time.

Wahlberg, who owns a restaurant chain — Wahlburgers, with his brothers Mark and Paul — has a history of showing love and support to his fans. In June, the singer sent a personalized video message to a woman in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who had to miss a New Kids on the Block concert due to breast cancer treatment.



“I just wanted to say hi and I’m sorry you missed the show,” Wahlberg said in the clip. “Cleveland is pretty close. So if you feel better for Cleveland, you let me know and I will give you tickets and backstage passes for Cleveland or anywhere even remotely close. I hope you feel better, alright. Keep fighting.”

