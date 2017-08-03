He’s the coolest! Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg surprised a fan with a FaceTime call after meeting his family at one of his Wahlburgers restaurant locations on Wednesday, August 2.

Wahlberg, 47, who co-owns the Wahlburgers restaurant chain with his brothers Mark and Paul, posted a screenshot of the FaceTime to Instagram.

In the snap, the Return of the Mac actor grins from ear-to-ear as the shocked fan covers his mouth in disbelief.

‪This guy Nate didn't believe his mom and uncle were meeting me at @Wahlburgers, so I facetimed him on her phone to prove it -- his reaction was everything!‬ Nice to meet you too Nate! Good luck at grad school! A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on Aug 2, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

“This guy Nate didn't believe his mom and uncle were meeting me at @Wahlburgers, so I facetimed him on her phone to prove it— his reaction was everything! Nice to meet you too Nate! Good luck at grad school!” the New Kids on the Block member wrote of the chat.

This is not the first time Wahlberg has surprised his fans.

The Saw star left a $2,000 tip on a $82 bill at a Waffle House in Charlotte, NC, in July.

“My mom waited tables and my dad tended bars — for years! So when I walk into a #WaffleHouse and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens,” the Donnie Loves Jenny star wrote on a Facebook post of his generous gesture. “Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC!”

The singer also shared an 11-minute Facebook Live post of his experience at the restaurant and gifted the employees with tickets and backstage passes to his July 13 concert.

The actor, who married Jenny McCarthy in 2014, left a $500 tip for the overnight staff at a Waffle House on the East Coast in June.



“Great crew at @WaffleHouse in Edgewater, MD! Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse,” he tweeted at the time.

