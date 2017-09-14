We’ll cheers to that! Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy recently stopped by Us Weekly’s New York City Headquarters to play a game of "Never Have I Ever." The pair played while sipping on McCarthy’s newly launched, ready-to-serve vodka cocktail, Blondies. They drank up quite a bit when “Never Have I Ever: Joined the Mile-High Club” was presented. To hear what they had to say – watch the video above!

The couple, who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, know how to keep the spark alive. When it comes to joining the mile-high club, they aren’t rookies. “We joined it last week … for, like, the tenth time,” the Blue Bloods actor, 48, revealed.

The SiriusXM radio host whispered back to her hubby, “Do you remember that time…”

Wahlberg replied: “When we put up blankets? We used blankets for shielding.”

McCarthy, 44, chimed in: “Because the children were on the plane! They were asleep, though.”



After drinking up for nearly every question, Wahlberg said: “You should just change this from ‘Never Have I Ever’ to ‘Of Course We Have, Always!’”

“And you should always drink it while sipping Blondies, because you get drunk quick!” McCarthy said. (Blondies is available exclusively at Wahlburgers now, and will be available nationwide in two months.)

Wahlburgers airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on A&E.

