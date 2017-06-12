Things are heating up in NYC! Real Housewives of New York’s Dorinda Medley posted a topless boomerang to her Instagram account on Saturday, June 10. In the clip, the reality star playfully covered her bare breasts with two large lettuce leaves as she shimmed for the camera.

In addition to the the lettuce leaves, the Real Housewives star also sported a barely there coral-colored bikini bottom, dark sunglasses and a Gucci bucket hat.

Medley, 52, captioned the provocative post, “I told you I never waste food,” and hashtagged it “#summerfun #lettucesee.”

The revealing clip was well received by fans who showered her with compliments and words of encouragement.

One fan commented, “you are my favorite!” Another added, “You go girl !!!!!”

Medley isn’t the only Housewife to make a revealing post on social media. She joins Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Erika Girardi (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and Cynthia Bailey (Real Housewives of Atlanta), all who’ve revealed themselves online.

Medley’s Berkshires mansion, which served as the backdrop to the star’s revealing post, was featured in last Wednesday’s explosive episode of The Real Housewives of New York City when fellow cast member Ramona Singer caused extensive damage to a room in the mansion after aggressively removing temporary lighting fixtures installed by the Bravo production crew.

“When I walked into that room and saw what she did, I wanted to cry,” an emotional Medley recounted in the episode. “It was not even about the paint work. It’s like, this is my home — I love my home. Enough has been taken from me, now you’re going to do this to my home?”

Singer, who appeared on Jenny McCarthy’s Sirius XM show Thursday explained, “The production company has a huge insurance policy. She got a free paint job. Of course it’s upsetting because no one wants to have their house damaged. But the good news is production fixed it, they paid for it, and the entire room got fixed like new.”

The drama continues to unfold for the New York City Housewives on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

