“Clip, clip, clip!” Earlier this season, Dorinda Medley said this now famous one-liner while in an argument over dinner with her fellow Real Housewives of New York. It’s gained so much momentum that the Bravo star, 52, is now making merchandise with the phrase on it. You can now start your day with a cup of coffee out of a “Clip, clip, clip” mug, or carry your cosmetics around in a “Clip, clip, clip” makeup bag.

While promoting the new merchandise line, the TV personality stopped by Us Weekly’s New York City headquarters to play a game of “Clip or Clap?” We presented Medley with various RHONY topics and she had to either applaud them with a “Clap” or disapprove them with a “Clip.” Watch the video above to see the results!

Clip or Clap? Has Ramona had new plastic surgery?





“Clap if she has! Why not? She’s back on the dating scene, she’s gotta keep it going. If she has had it, tell me, because I need some!”

Clip or Clap? Tinsley’s Long Hair

“Clip for me, but clap for her. Listen she loves her long hair. I just think at a certain age — and Tinsley you’re not old by any means— I just think it would be a little easier to maintain.”

Clip or Clap? Sonja’s Multiple Boyfriends

“Clip, clip, clip! I have zero to say about that to tell you the truth. It interests me 'clip' much.”

Clip or Clap? Bethenny Inviting Ramona Out

“Clap! I kind of knew that was gonna happen. I hoped for it, I was pushing for it. You know, I think she made her suffer a little bit, but ultimately Bethenny has a big heart and doesn’t like to leave anyone out. But she waited till the end to let her know. Ramona was very nervous about not coming. Bethenny definitely was gonna have her on the trip. She wouldn’t do that, she’s not a mean girl.”

Clip or Clap? Carole’s Boyfriend Moving Out

“Clap! I’ll tell you why. I don’t live with John. We have a similar situation. We’ve had husbands. We don’t live in huge places in New York, and sometimes its hard to combine lives. She lives in a one-bedroom, and Carole’s at home, she’s a writer … It was just a transitional thing, she never had any intent to have him live there full time. What’d she call it? She called it shackin’ up. They were shackin’ up, and now they’re un-shackin up!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!