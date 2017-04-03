Doris Day circa 1960 Credit: Archive Photos/Getty Images

More candles to blow out! Doris Day is celebrating her 95th birthday on Monday, April 3 — not her 93rd, as she previously believed.



The Move Over, Darling actress just discovered her real age. The Associated Press obtained her birth certificate from Ohio's Office of Vital Statistics to set the record straight.

"I've always said that age is just a number and I have never paid much attention to birthdays, but it's great to finally know how old I really am!" Doris told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

Day's spokesman also commented on the revelation. "There has long been speculation and rumors about Doris' age and we get this question a lot, looks like we finally have the answer," Charley Cullen Walters said. "The story I have heard the most is that at one point Doris was up for a role when quite young and her age may have been miswritten on the audition form. We don't know if that's correct, but if so it could've simply stuck for all these years."

All her life, the Pillow Talk star believed that she was born in 1924. According to Walters, Day has also had a running joke that her friend Betty White is two years older than her. (The Golden Girls alum turned 95 on January 17, nearly three months before Day.)

"Now we know that they are actually just a couple months apart, and turns out it's an even bigger exciting landmark than we thought," Walters told THR.



