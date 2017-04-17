Champagne Papi is not pleased. Drake took to Instagram on Monday, April 17, to sound off on the Coachella-area country club where he stayed during the annual music fest, accusing the staff of racial profiling.

Drizzy, 30, took issue with La Quinta, California’s The Madison Club, an establishment that the “One Dance” rapper apparently didn’t feel welcome at. “The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling 🙌🏽,” he captioned an image of the club’s logo. “#Coachella” He didn’t provide anymore details as to how he may have been racially profiled.

The Degrassi: The Next Generation alum’s followers showed their support by leaving encouraging messages in his comments section. “Keep your head up bb! It’s sad that people are still treated like this in 2017. U deserve the best,” one wrote, while another shared, “Dude, f--k them! No one disrespects the 6 God like this. Good for you for calling them out D!”

Added another: “Everyone needs to legit boycott this place. Whether it’s Drake or anyone else, racial profiling just ain’t right.”

While Drake was not part of Coachella’s official lineup — he headlined the event in 2015 — he made a surprise cameo during Future’s set on Saturday, April 15, and treated fans to performances of his hits “Jumpman,” “Fake Love” and “Gyalchester.”

The Madison Club has yet to publicly acknowledge Drake’s claims. The hip-hop star's rep had no comment when Us Weekly reached out.

