Let bygones be bygones. Drake Bell and Josh Peck made light of their very public social media spat in a hilarious new video shared on Peck’s vlog on Wednesday, August 30.



As previously reported, Bell, 31, and Peck, 30, who played stepbrothers on their hit show, Drake and Josh, from 2004-2007, buried the hatchet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards after the Ultimate Spider-Man actor got upset that he wasn’t invited to his TV brother’s wedding to Paige O’Brien in June. The exclusion prompted Bell to release his frustrations on Twitter.

“True colors have come out today,” he wrote on June 17. “Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.” Bell later deleted both tweets.

On June 20, an insider close to the situation told Us: "Drake was upset that [Drake & Josh producer] Dan Schneider was there. Because he and Josh were friends years ago, he thought he would have gotten an invite, even though they never talk."

The California native later explained the heated tweets — admitting that he regretted his actions. “So, it was just one of those things where it was just like, 'You didn't even tell me?! I had to find out on social media?' And then you're like, 'You know what!? Fine!” he explained to Entertainment Tonight in a Facebook Live chat. “And then I’m like, wait, I shouldn’t have done that. I should have just texted that to him, you know. I was just being cranky.”

Days after the pair reunited at the VMA’s, Peck and Bell spent time catching up at friend David Dobrick’s house. To make light of their now squashed feud, the twosome created a mock fight video. In the clip, Bell says to Peck, "Wedding looked like it sucked anyway.”

Peck quipped, “Oh, f--k you!"

"F--k me? You know what, Mom never even liked you!" Bell fired back.

"She's not our mom—we're not on a TV show!" Peck said.

The pair, who were seen hanging out with several other friends in the video, were posing for pictures when a friend asked “Megan sucks, right? — making a reference Miranda Cosgrove's character on their show.

“Yes,” Peck jokingly replied.

