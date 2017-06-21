Drake Bell and Josh Peck’s Feud: Everything We Know So Far

Former Drake & Josh costars Drake Bell and Josh Peck are anything but amicable after Bell, 30, expressed his anger over not being invited to Peck’s Saturday, June 17, wedding to Paige O' Brien. Here’s everything we know so far about the public drama between the former friends, who costarred as stepbrothers on the Nickelodeon series from 2004-2007:

Some of Peck’s other costars were invited to his wedding

After photos from the ceremony surfaced, fans were quick to notice that Bell was absent from the big day. Peck’s Grandfathered costar John Stamos and his longtime girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh, were among those in attendance at the ceremony. Peck's Vine pal Jason Nash, who appeared as an extra on Drake & Josh, also attended.

"Drake was upset that [Drake & Josh producer] Dan Schneider was there," an insider tells Us. "Because he and Josh were friends years ago, he thought he would have gotten an invite, even though they never talk."



Bell tweeted about the nuptials



Bell took to Twitter the day of the wedding to address his lack of an invite. “True colors have come out today,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.”

"Loyalty is key," Bell tweeted later the same day, before deleting the post. "ALWAYS remember where you came from."

Peck wasn’t a fan of Bell’s tweet

A source exclusively told Us that "Josh was really hurt,” by Bell’s public message. "They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”



The two allegedly haven't spoken in years

“At Josh’s wedding this weekend some guests were asking Josh Peck where Drake was,” a source told Us. "Josh told everyone that he and Drake hadn’t spoken in three years. They would tweet each other back on social media a couple times a year, but never actually spoke.”

An insider adds that the "Found a Way" singer didn't text Peck to congratulate him following his June 2016 engagement to O'Brien.

