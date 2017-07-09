Hug me, brotha! Drake Bell doesn't hold a grudge against his former Drake & Josh costar Josh Peck after not being invited to his wedding.

"There are no hard feelings," the actor, 31, told People in an interview published on Saturday, July 8. "He's been my best friend for 18 years. In all honesty, we talk all the time, we've been talking."



Still, Bell was surprised by the lack of invitation. "I was caught off guard," he admitted. "I hadn't heard of anything about it."



Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The "Run Away" singer also didn't expect the drama to make headlines. "That was a shock. I didn't think it would be that big of a deal. I did not realize that it was going to have such a viral affect," he told the magazine.

"That's my bro, you know?" Bell continued, explaining that he wasn't thrilled that some fans criticized Peck, 30, for not inviting him to the wedding. "It's kind of one of those things where you're fighting with him on the playground, but if someone else says something, you're like, 'Hey, I can say that but you can't!"

In the end, the Nickelodeon alum insists he's still close with his former onscreen stepbrother. In fact, he hopes they can join forces again in the future. "I would love to [do a reunion]," Bell told People. "If it's done the right way. I don't know if a reunion of us doing the same characters as in Drake & Josh, or different ones like in Pineapple Express. But it would definitely be fun."

As previously reported, Bell took to Twitter after Peck's June 17 wedding to longtime love Paige O'Brien to express his disappointment about his missing invitation. "True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you brother," he wrote. A source later exclusively told Us Weekly that the Grandfathered alum "was really hurt" by Bell's decision to take the drama to social media.

