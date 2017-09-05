The brothas are once again hugging! Drake Bell posted a photo to Twitter on Tuesday, September 5, showing him and his former Drake & Josh costar Josh Peck standing and smiling with their arms wrapped around each other. "I freakin love this guy!!” Bell, 31, wrote alongside the black and white snap. “@ItsJoshPeck.”

As previously reported, the longtime pals had a brief falling out after Bell learned he wasn’t invited to Peck’s June 17 wedding to Paige O’Brien. “True colors have come out today,” Bell wrote at the time. “Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.”

He added: “Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Bell felt snubbed when he realized another member from the Nickelodeon show’s crew was in attendance. "Drake was upset that [Drake & Josh producer] Dan Schneider was there," an insider told Us. "Because he and Josh were friends years ago, he thought he would have gotten an invite, even though they never talk.”

Peck, however, was “really hurt” by Bell’s tweets, explained an insider. "They aren’t close anymore,” the source told Us at the time. “And Josh had a very small wedding.”

Bell later revealed that he regretted his public messages. “So, it was just one of those things where it was just like, 'You didn't even tell me?! I had to find out on social media?' And then you're like, 'You know what!? Fine!” he told Entertainment Tonight in a Facebook Live chat in July. “And then I’m like, wait, I shouldn’t have done that. I should have just texted that to him, you know. I was just being cranky.”

The actors recently reunited at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27. Following the event, both Peck and Bell posted the same photo of themselves embracing. They used the caption: “Hug me…”

