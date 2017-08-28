Hug me brother! Drake Bell and Josh Peck reunited at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in L.A. after their feud earlier this summer.

The Drake & Josh costars both posted the same photo of themselves embracing at the awards show venue. “Hug me…” they both captioned it.

Hug me.... A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Fans are so relieved that the former costars, who played stepbrothers on their hit Nickelodeon show from 2004 to 2007, made up after Bell, 31, got upset that he wasn’t invited to Peck’s wedding to Paige O’Brien in June.

The “Found A Way” singer took to Twitter to express his frustration. “True colors have come out today,” he wrote at the time. “Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Bell added, “Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Bell felt snubbed. "Drake was upset that [Drake & Josh producer] Dan Schneider was there," an insider told Us. "Because he and Josh were friends years ago, he thought he would have gotten an invite, even though they never talk."

They insider told Us that the pair haven’t spoken in quite some time. "Josh was really hurt,” by Bell’s tweets, the source said. "They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”

Bell later revealed that he got caught up in the heat of the moment and regretted his public messages. “So, it was just one of those things where it was just like, 'You didn't even tell me?! I had to find out on social media?' And then you're like, 'You know what!? Fine!” he told Entertainment Tonight in a Facebook Live chat. “And then I’m like, wait, I shouldn’t have done that. I should have just texted that to him, you know. I was just being cranky.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.